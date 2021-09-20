We've gotten our fair share of showers across the area this morning and into the early afternoon. The cloud cover and rain have held back temperatures into the middle to upper 70s for this afternoon as scattered showers continue through the rest of Monday. More rain is expected over the next 48 hours so let's dive into it.
This Afternoon
The good news is that the most widespread rain has passed through the area now. However, we will still see scattered showers on and off through the rest of today and into the evening time with a few heavier downpours in some areas possible once again, adding to an already impressive rainfall amount since midnight.
As mentioned these showers become more scattered through the rest of the day, but we won't remain completely dry either through the evening.
Clouds will hang around tonight ahead of more rain chances heading into Tuesday.
Tuesday Into Wednesday Cold Front
The disturbance moving through today isn't the end of our rain chances over the next day or so. There is a monster cold front out West that is currently moving toward our area as we head through Tuesday evening.
What is coming along with this front is not only another chance for showers and a few stronger storms, but a lot of cooler Canadian air rushing in behind it. You can even see where the front is just from a temperature map over the Midwest where temperatures are dropping big time behind the beforementioned front.
Not all of Tuesday will see rain. In fact, the first half of the day will likely only see a few showers and downpours across the area and nothing that widespread. However as we head into tomorrow evening the front will be moving into our area.
Heavy downpours with frequent thunder and lightning are going to be possible as this line moves through the area into the nighttime hours and near the midnight hour.
Showers and storms will also be lagging behind the cold front as it moves through our area tomorrow night, meaning we'll be left with some more rain to start off our Wednesday and during the Wednesday morning commute.
These showers begin to move on out of the area by mid morning to mid afternoon for some before we begin to dry out into the evening.
As mentioned before, there is a lot of cooler Canadian air rushing in behind this front. We'll see temperatures struggle to even get to 70 by Wednesday afternoon and only sit in the low 70s with sunshine come the end of the work week.