Rain has already started to fall in our area this afternoon as a low pressure center brings more moisture to us.
Scattered heavy rain will continue tonight. We have already seen a lot of rain this week, so please be careful driving in this heavier rain. Another 0.5"-1.0" of rain will be possible tonight.
Overnight the rain will thin out, especially by 4 AM. As the cold air moves in and the moisture moves out, a few light snow flurries may be possible Friday morning.
Remember there is still a Flood Watch in effect for our far southern communities until Friday morning. These are the spots we expect to see the most rain from this system and who already saw a lot of rain over the last several days. Be alert for flooding across our area this weekend as river levels start to crest. Keep in mind all the runoff water takes a few days to reach the main body, so flooding can still happen days after the rain stops falling.
Join Marc and Rick tonight on WDRB News to hear where the heaviest rain has fallen and where flooding is happening.