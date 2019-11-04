Some of you will encounter rain on your Tuesday morning drive, and all of you will notice the air feels a little cooler during the day. A cold front will move through our area Tuesday morning.
The problem is the front is running into a good bit of dry air. While dewpoints do climb and there is moisture present, at the beginning a lot of this rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. That phenomenon is called "virga" and makes for some neat pictures, but this will happen in the middle of the night.
As the front gets closer and the atmosphere gets closer to saturation, a few showers will start to fall north of the river. From these AdvanceTrak images, you can see the rain coming together around midnight, getting more organized around 3 AM, and pulling out of our area by 8 AM. The best chance for showers should be before sunrise.
Temperatures will only be a few degrees lower than Monday. The clouds should clear out by afternoon, allowing us to see some sun and warm up a bit more. The stronger cold front comes through Thursday. We will post more about that system in the coming days.