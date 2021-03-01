The rain has left our area, but area rivers will continue to rise this week. Since the rain has ended, the threat of flash flooding is over. Flash flooding happened as the rain was falling over the weekend and had nowhere to go. The map below shows rain reports across our area from this whole event, so it's no surprise we saw flash flood. Now the threat transitions to river flooding. All of that water still has to go somewhere, so as it flows into the larger river systems, they will fill up and rivers will keep rising.
FLOOD WARNINGS
The map below shows all the current Flood Warnings in dark green and a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at Markland Dam in the lighter green shade.
Here are the list of active Flood Warnings in our area and when the are currently set to expire:
- Areal Flood Warning for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Garrard, Green, Hart, Larue, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and Warren counties in Kentucky. "Areal" Flood Warning means it's for a large area instead of for a stretch of river. This warning is set to expire Monday night at 8:45 PM CST.
- Rolling Fork River near Boston - warning is in effect through Thursday morning.
- Green River at Munfordville - warning is in effect through Thursday evening.
- Rough River near Dundee - warning is set to expire late Monday night.
- Kentucky River at Lockport Lock - warning is in effect until further notice.
- Ohio River at Tell City - warning is in effect until further notice.
- East Fork White River - warning is in effect until late Monday night.
There are many other active flood warnings active across the state. This list only includes the warnings affecting our WDRB communities. Please note that the expiration dates and times of these Flood Warnings are regularly updated by the National Weather Service and may change. There are plenty of other area rivers that are forecast to rise into Minor flood stage later this week, so there may be additional warnings issued.
OHIO RIVER
The McAlpine Upper and Lower gauges are the ones around downtown Louisville and are not yet in flood stage which is why there is not a Flood Warning along this stretch of river. However,
The water level at the Lower gauge is forecast to climb more than 11 feet this week even though little to no additional rain will fall, and at the Upper gauge the water level is still forecast to climb another 9 feet. Please don't forget about the ongoing flood threat this week just because the rain has stopped falling.
The image below is from the National Weather Service office in Louisville. They put together a powerpoint briefing for their partners, including this list of Ohio River gauges and their forecast crest, flood stage, and date of that crest.
ROAD IMPACTS
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 Office sent us this list Monday afternoon of roads temporarily closed due to flooding. INDOT is also sending out updates as new roads are closed, so please be prepared to turn around and find a different way to your destination if you come to a Road Closed sign. It is dangerous to drive through flood water covering the road, you don't know what is underneath that water if you can't see the road. Please turn around; don't drive around a barricade.
Bullitt County:
KY 480 (Cedar Grove Road) closed from mile marker 9 (near CR 1634) to mile marker 11 (near Grigsby Lane).
KY 1494 (Beech Grove Road) closed at mile marker 5.5 (David Arnold Bridge).
Henry County:
KY 389 (Harpers Ferry Road) closed from mile marker 4.4 (Lockport-Fallis Road) to mile marker 7.9 (near intersection with KY 22).
KY 1360 (Franklinton Road) closed from mile marker 5.1 (Penny Winkle Road) to mile marker 6.8 (KY 202).
Spencer County:
KY 2885 (West River Road) closed at mile marker 2.6 (bridge over Simpson Creek).
KY 2885 (West River Road) closed at mile marker 6.
We will continue to share updated Flood Alerts and river level forecasts with you on WDRB.com and on WDRB News. Join Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca tonight to see if these warnings will be allow to expire tonight as planned or extended into tomorrow. Keep in mind many warnings are valid until Thursday, until further notice, or have not been issued yet.
Cover photo is from Will Butler in Hart County.