All of October has been above average so far and I'm sure you've noticed. We're over 6 degrees above average for high temperatures on the year so far from the airport. Many are wondering, where's Fall? Well, if you are a Fall weather lover, I got good news for you.
Before we get to the good news of Fall-like weather, we have to get through some rain first. Today we've got lower humidity across the area, however that will begin to increase a bit as our next weather pattern approaches our area from the Rockies.
A low pressure will be moving across the US and be moving closer to our area as we head through Thursday and especially Friday.
By Friday morning, scattered showers and storms are to our West and will be increasing throughout the afternoon becoming more widespread.
What you'll notice is that big "cooler" text coming in right behind the front and the low pressure. That will be reaching our area as the showers and storms move on out by Saturday morning.
So...how cool are we talking? Well let's just say we haven't seen highs like we're going to this weekend since early May.
Model data is agreeing on highs on Saturday only reaching the mid-60s for highs, with low dewpoints and sunshine by the late afternoon!
With this clearing and cold air advection coming in from the Northwest, ew can expect nighttime lows to start us off nice and chilly starting Sunday morning.
More sunshine and more low humidity continues to end off the weekend on Sunday with forecasted highs in the upper 60s.
If you've got plans this weekend outdoors, get ready for some beautiful afternoons with sunshine and more "jeans & a t-shirt"-like weather!