Who's ready for Fall? The first day of Fall is on Wednesday, September 22nd and it comes just in time to usher in some much more cooler air and more of that "Fall-like" feeling across the area. We've just got to get through a couple days of heat and a couple days of rain to get there.
Weekend
This weekend brings in more warmth and humidity across the area. Upper 80s will still be in the area today and on Sunday with a small chance of a few downpours across the area.
Once we head into the beginning of the work week, that's when rain chances really start to skyrocket.
Monday-Wednesday Rain
Monday brings in showers and storms from the South for the first of two days with high rain chances across the area. This rain will begin to calm temperatures down some into the low 80s with lots of cloud cover along with the rain of course.
Tuesday brings some change. A large cold front approaching from the West will bring widespread rainfall for the majority of Tuesday and heading into portions of the day on Wednesday. Most model data is in agreement that this one will be a good rain maker as well, so if you're looking for some decent rain amounts across the board, this front will bring that.
The general consensus is showing 1-3" across the board by the time we get to Wednesday night.
Fall Weather!
This cold front is finally living up to the "cold" part of its name. Behind this front comes in much cooler air from Canada that will really give us our first taste of some fall-like weather across the area.
We're likely to see more below average tmepertures continue over the enxt week and a half as well
Highs in the low to mid 70s with sunshine are on tap for late next week. Grab the pumpkin spice!