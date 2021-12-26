After a record high on Christmas Day where we hit 75 for the afternoon high, the warmth will hang around a while longer, but not without the expense of some rain.
Today stays dry, but heading into Monday we will have the first of many fronts moving through the area that will bring in a lot of rain chances over the next couple of days. For now, we stay dry with a stationary front hanging on just to our South.
Monday
A warm front will be lifting through the area overnight and into early Monday morning. This will be raising our temperatures back into the upper 60s for highs once again. However, this time is brings in some scattered light showers.
By the afternoon, scattered light showers continue before the cold front arrives during the afternoon, sparking a greater chance for some light showers across the area.
It won't be an all-day type of rain, but you should still expect showers at some point on Monday.
Tuesday
Tuesday is looking like the better day to see a washout and some more widespread showers and a few areas of heavy rain and storms. Another warm front will move into the area and raise temperatures up into the 60s once again.
That front will once again spark more widespread showers and a few storms as the next cold front arrives Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.
As of now, we can expect around 1" or so of rain across the area, with some areas seeing more than that since there's a good chance that there will be spots with some heavier rainfall.