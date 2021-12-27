Although we are very warm today and could end up breaking another high temperature record, we have rain to come along with it today for parts of the area. It won't be an all day rain, but we're still likely to see some showers at some point during the day today. A warm front lifted through the area this morning and is increasing our temperatures into the low 70s once again.
Through the rest of the day, clouds will dominate but showers along a slowing stationary front will begin to develop during the afternoon and evening.
Most of the rain from model data seems to be in Kentucky counties and avoiding most of our Indiana communities.
Tuesday
Tuesday is more likely to be a washout compared to today as the front slides its way back North and brings in more widespread moderate to heavy showers along with a couple storms across the area.
Low pressure moves over the area tomorrow afternoon and widespread rain continues into the evening.
Wednesday
You probably guesses it, but more rain is on the way for Wednesday too, and more widespread rain at that.
When all said and done, we should still expect another 1-2" of rain with some areas who see the heavier rainfall getting a little bit more.