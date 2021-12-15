First, let's talk about the winds that are going to be coming along with this set-up. Today has already and will continue to see its fair share of wind gusts across the area. Winds 15-25mph are possible as we head into the rest of the afternoon and will slightly increase as we head into the evening tonight.
Thursday will bring along a cold front with it that will increase wind speeds as the front is passing through on Thursday afternoon, prompting 25-35mph wind gusts across the area.
Thursday Rain
The previously mentioned cold front arrives by early afternoon tomorrow and even though the line of showers and storms will be weakening as it moves through the area, we should still expect widespread on & off rain throughout Thursday afternoon.
Heading into the evening, things will start to die down a bit and dry some, but not for long.
Friday Rain
That cold front will begin to stall across our area and become what is called a stationary front. This stationary front will live up to its name and kind of hover over our area throughout Friday, allowing temperatures North of that boundary to only reach the low 50s and warmer to the South of it. This front also means more widespread rainfall as the front sits on top of us on Friday.
Saturday Rain
That front finally begins to wiggle free and another cold front will push everything out of the area by Saturday morning and into the afternoon, prompting a solid chance for our third day in a row for some widespread rainfall.
When all said and done, most model data is suggesting that North of the Kentucky Parkways will see the most rainfall and into our Southern Indiana counties, with 2-3" possible, some areas further South could see less.