Cloud cover hanging around today makes our Tuesday afternoon a pretty dreary and chilly one. Temperatures get stuck in the 40s today and not with much, if any sunshine due to the thick cloud cover overhead.
By this evening we have moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico that will bring us our next rain chance overnight.
Timing
The daytime remains mostly dry through the afternoon. It's after sunset that we start to see showers start to approach the area from the Southwest.
The showers are mostly light, but will grow in number as we head later into the evening. This is true especially after midnight tonight and into the overnight hours.
Notice that temperatures are above freezing, yes, but not by a whole lot. Just a thousand feet or so above our heads the air will be below freezing. That being said, it wouldn't be a surprise if we ended up seeing a few wet snowflakes mixing in with the cold rain overnight tonight.
This wouldn't accumulate on the roads, but a quick dusting along a roof or some slush tomorrow morning can't be ruled out. We start off the morning commute with light showers tapering off across the area.
The good news is that by the afternoon, we are dry and will even see a little sunshine during the mid-afternoon and into the late afternoon hours as well as temperatures warm into the low 50s.