Temperatures today will be very hard to beat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon, and in late January? We'll take that!
Clouds will build back in as we head into late this afternoon and even more heading into the evening. This will lead to more rain as we go into overnight tonight and through part of Sunday.
If you have any plans starting after around 8PM, you might want to have that umbrella handy with you when you head out, as light showers will be likely from there starting with our Western counties.
Showers will continue to increase and become more consistent and widespread. There won't be thunder with this, but some areas could see heavier rain falling at times when most of us are snoozing.
By Sunday morning, if you're heading off to church or the store for example, have the umbrella handy still as showers will still be present in parts of our area by tomorrow morning, especially our Kentucky communities.
We'll dry off for a bit during the afternoon, but the clouds will still hang around all day long, so don't expect any sunshine to come from it.
The dry conditions are pretty brief though as more showers move in along a cold front on Sunday night and into Monday morning.
As temperatures fall, some of our counties to our North could see a little bit of sleet mixing in the equation as well, although impacts should be very minimal as it would be very light.