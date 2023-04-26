A decent stretch of days brought us more sunshine and even though temperatures have technically been below average the past couple of days, it still hasn't been too bad!
Now, we start to bring in more rain to our area, which we technically could use as we are 2.63" below where we should be so far this month. Luckily for us, that low pressure over by Oklahoma is on its way to our area for tomorrow.
Rain chances start to come up tomorrow. Now, most of the morning will end up being dry, although the clouds will definitely be blocking out most of if not all of the sunshine.
Rain starts to move into our area by mid-afternoon and will start mostly as fairly light rain.
However, longer into the afternoon and moving toward into the evening timeframe, heavier and more consistent rainfall will be pushing through our area. This isn't an incredible amount of rainfall, but the consistency of it will definitely wash out any late plans on Thursday.
It will take a bit for that low pressure to fully kick its way on off to the East. This means that we will likely see some sort of like rain or drizzle linger into part of Friday and maybe even into parts of Friday afternoon as well.
Again, anything that moves through after daybreak on Friday should be very light, but almost like an annoying drizzle or light shower activity for part of the day.
By Saturday morning for the Great Balloon Race, the Marathon, and the Mini Marathon, we should end up drying out. Temperatures should start around 50 or so that morning and clouds could even break to allow for a little bit of sunshine by later in the races.
Again, this system isn't expected to bring a ton of rainfall to our area, with most expected around 1-1.5" of rain. With that being said, there could be some up-potential with this as some heavier pockets could move over more localized areas and provide more rainfall than that.