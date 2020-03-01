It is chilly outside right now, but that will not last long. Temperatures are on the rise! That is not the only thing on the rise. We will see increasing clouds and increasing winds ahead of our next system that will bring rounds of rain Monday & Tuesday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times - especially in our southern communities.
For the rest of your weekend, conditions will be favorable with mild temperatures in the low 60s. However, it will be breezy, gusts will be around 20-25 mph out of the south. You will also notice clouds increasing throughout the day. Our next system will be arriving late tonight with our first showers moving in from the west.
These showers will spread across the area overnight and into Monday morning and become widespread. Keep this in mind for your Monday morning commute and for the kids at the bus stop. Again, some of the rain will be heavy at times. There will be dry time, rain looks to be a consistent theme on Monday. On Tuesday, rain is most likely early and south of I-64. Scroll through the images of advance track to get an idea about the timing of these waves.
Over the last several days, the axis of heaviest rainfall has continued to trend farther to the south. This is good news for Kentuckiana, because at one point computer models were projecting extremely high rainfall amounts in our area. The amounts have now been scaled-back. As of Sunday morning, expected rainfall totals will be 0.5 - 1.5'' with locally higher amounts. The highest rainfall totals are most likely in our southern communities. This would be south of the Parkways. Smaller totals are expected in southern Indiana. With lower rainfall totals expected, the flood threat has come down. However, we will still be keeping a close watch on any flood issues in the days to come.