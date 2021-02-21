Our next weather system is approaching, and it's bringing rain not snow. This low pressure center is approaching from the west, but the big red L will actually pass north of our area. The cold front is the part that of this system that will pass through here.
Notice in the image above how close the big red L and the big blue H are to each other. The L is an area of low pressure, and the H is an area of high pressure. Those are two opposite phenomena, so when they are near each other they create a stronger pressure gradient because of the higher pressure differential over a short distance.
Think of it like a hill. The high pressure is the top of the hill; the low pressure is the bottom. If you push the top and bottom of the hill closer to each other, you increase how steep the hill is in between. The same thing is happening with the air pressure today, and that creates stronger wind between the two pressure centers. That's why you'll notice the breeze picks up tonight and Monday.
Now back to the rain. Rain will arrive in your area between 8 PM and midnight depending where you live. Our western communities will see it first (closer to 8 PM), rain should be in Louisville around 9-10 PM, and our far eastern communities will see it closer to midnight.
Overnight rain spreads across the entire area, but it should be a fairly light rain. With temperatures staying above freezing or very near it, this rain should continue to help melt and wash away the snow still piled up across our communities.
By Monday morning the cold front will have passed through our area and will take the moisture away. A few light flurries or patchy drizzle will be possible through early afternoon. Yes, flurries. It's possible snowflakes will mix in with the rain as the moisture wraps up. The column of air above our heads is colder than freezing until about 1000 feet above the ground. Then temperatures climb to the middle 30s. That means the snowflakes will partially melt before they get to us, so you may not notice snow is falling unless you're driving in it watching the precipitation hit your windshield.
As mentioned above this rain should be fairly light, so totals won't stack up very high. Most of you should see around a quarter of an inch of rain when it all wraps up Monday.