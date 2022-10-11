Lawns are getting really brown and crunchy with the lack of rainfall we've had, but now at least we have some on the way for our Wednesday.
By overnight tonight and tomorrow morning, light showers will attempt to make their way into our area. First, these showers will have trouble reaching the ground because of dry air still in place that will eat up a lot of that rain.
However as we head into the afternoon, dewpoints start to rise once again and so do temperatures, juicing up the atmosphere for some storms along a cold front that will be pushing through the area.
Most of these showers and storms will be scattered in nature and not incredibly widespread, but some of them could come with more heavier downpours than others by the late afternoon and evening time.
This front moves out just about as quickly as it arrived, meaning rain totals will not be incredibly high to help out a ton with our abnormal drought across much of our area. We'd need multiple days with decent rainfall amounts to help get rid of that, but in this case we dry out quickly after the front.
Rain totals are expected to reach around 1/4" for most locations with some areas having the potential to see a little more in the heavier downpours from thunderstorms. We'll take what we can get at this point, but rain accumulation still isn't very high from this system.
In relation to the threat of severe weather, that concern is very low. However, some of the storms that do form tomorrow could come with a few impacts. With low-level jet (around 1 mile above our heads) winds at around 40-45mph, that would be enough for these storms to throw down some gusty winds at very localized locations.
CAPE, or storm energy, will be present, but not a ton. This will more than likely be just enough to produce more thunder and lightning in some areas by tomorrow afternoon and evening, again with the possibility of some stronger winds in a few of the storms that do form.
Either way, Wednesday will be windy. Even when it isn't raining, which will still be a good portion of the day by the way, winds will still be gusting 25mph+ at times.