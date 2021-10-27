After a couple of days of dry conditions our weather pattern is about to get more active heading into the end of the work week and a small part of the weekend.
We've got a low pressure off to the West currently that is moving across the country and heading toward our area as we head into Thursday morning.
We'll begin to see clouds increase after sunset tonight as we head into the late evening hours ahead of the low pressure. This will allow temperatures to not be as cold as they were this morning when many of us saw frost across the area.
Thursday
Rain begins to move into the area from West to East starting Thursday morning. The morning commute is likely to be a messy one, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time when heading out the door.
This won't be an "all-day rain" type of event, but instead the showers will come in waves throughout the day.
We can still expect a few periods of dry conditions, although the clouds will no doubt still keep it dreary, even when we aren't seeing rain falling.
Friday
The low pressure we've been talking about that is causing all of this will move right over top of our area as we head into Friday, causing more rounds of on and off showers throughout the day on Friday as well.
You'll notice that since the low pressure is moving right over us, many of these showers will almost be circulating around the low and around our area, soaking communities more than once through the afternoon.
Weekend Rain?
The good news is that the rain will be exiting heading through the weekend. The bad news is that it will not be completely gone for the entire weekend. This low is a very slow-moving one and will take some time to move off to the East and take the showers with it. That being said, part of Saturday, especially the morning time, will have lingering showers left over.
These showers will eventually begin to taper off sometime on Saturday afternoon.
Once all the showers move on out by Saturday afternoon/evening, we can expect an additional 1.0" or so of rain across the area.
Either way, this is going to be kind of a cool, dreary rain and a cool next week or so on top of it. The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook has us very likely to see below-average temperatures heading through the next week and a half. (Keep in mind, our average high right now is around 66.)