Clouds have moved in across our area today and now we're starting to see the light rain arrive. As these showers continue to move in from the south, they will spread north across our communities.
Late tonight the rain will get heavier and a few weak thunderstorms will be possible. Again, that activity will move south to north before tapering off by Friday morning.
Friday doesn't totally dry out because the center of the system bringing this rain to us will cross over our area. That will keep enough moisture in the atmosphere to allow light rain and drizzle, especially through the morning and early afternoon.
After this system passes by, it will take the remaining moisture away with it. We should dry out Friday night through Saturday morning, but showers and thunderstorms return to our area Saturday evening.
This is the beginning of an unsettled pattern starting to develop around our region in the week ahead. Without a strong jet stream pattern to push these weather systems through, they can hang around a little longer bringing these smaller rain chances. You won't see rain every day in the next week, but showers will be possible within our coverage area (the counties outlined in black on these maps) for most of the next several days.