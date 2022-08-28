Another hot and humid afternoon for the last day of the Kentucky state fair today, but it looks like at least some relief is on the way for Monday and Tuesday of this week.
The system that is going to help bring in that next rain chance is still pretty far off to our West, but is continuing to make its way to our area over the next 24-48 hours.
Monday morning we start off mostly dry, but showers and storms begin to pop up and make their way into our area by mid morning and into early afternoon.
Showers and storms won't be very widespread, but instead pretty scattered across the board.
On and off scattered storms continue into the mid to late afternoon, but this is definitely not an all-day type of rain, and might not even be a complete washout considering the scattered nature of the storms themselves.
By Tuesday the actual cold front that is currently cutting through the Dakotas will actually arrive to our area. The timing of which is actually pushes through our area is still up in the air, but some models are starting to favor an early exit in the day. If this were to happen, that means most of the rain would come through during the morning time and we'd slowly dry out and see more sunshine by the later portion of the afternoon.
Some of us who weren't so lucky last week could still use some rain for our lawns. With that being said and in thought, some of us could get some beneficial rainfall from this system, but then again, some of us are once again going to be left out.
This is one of those set-ups where your neighbor or a community a county away may get over an inch of rain from one storm that has a lot of rain, and you could get nothing since these showers are going to be scattered across the board.
So, if your lawn needs water this week, I recommend taking care of that yourself instead of relying on ole Mother Nature to get the job done for you.