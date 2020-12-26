By the end of this weekend, a weak cold front will come through our area and bring some light rain. The good news is this rain will mainly come through overnight, so it shouldn't affect your life too much. The less good news is this system brings another shot of cold air.
Light rain showers will move into Kentuckiana from the west after sunset on Sunday. These will be widely scattered and only bring light rain which should be gone by daybreak on Monday. When you go out to your car Monday morning you may notice the pavement looks wet, but you won't see water rushing down the street or ponding on the highway.
In case you haven't picked up on this theme yet, this rain will be very light. You might see a couple hundredths of an inch of rain, not heavy downpours. The heavy downpours will come later in the week.
A system coming through around the turn of the new year brings a much better chance at heavy rain. That's still several days away, so we won't get into the specifics here. But that system looks like it will bring more impacts to our area because the center of the system (the low pressure) should come much closer to our area if it doesn't come directly through here.