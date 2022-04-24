After a weekend full of sunshine and warm air, the weather pattern changes heading into the work week. A cold front will approach our area late Sunday night, and you will start to see impacts from it early Monday.
Overnight between Sunday and Monday, rain will start to move in from the northwest. Thunder and lightning, brief heavy rain, and a strong wind gust (up to 30-40 mph) will be possible at times, but most of this system will just be rain.
For the Monday morning drive, those pockets of heavier rain will be most likely in our northwestern communities and will be drawing closer to the metro area.
As the rain approaches Louisville, it loses a lot of its power. The differences between the image above and the image below show the rain is not as heavy and there's not as much of it. This system should weaken as it moves through our area Monday morning.
By Monday evening the rain has moved east out of our area and is breaking apart even more. Tuesday will dry out and be cooler.
If you don't catch one of the storms embedded within this rain, you will see less than half an inch of rain. If you do catch a storm, which is most likely in our northwestern spots, you may be closer to one inch of rain by the time this wraps up.
