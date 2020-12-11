The US drought monitor was issued on Thursday morning and it shows an area in our Kentucky communities in the first stage of drought. This is known as abnormally dry conditions. We are clearly in need of some rain!
We are due for some rain and we will see showers for a part of this weekend. A cold front to our west accompanied by a strong area of low pressure will move over the Ohio River Valley this weekend.
Clouds will be increasing this afternoon and evening, but we will likely stay dry during the daytime hours. Highs will be pushing 70 degrees today!
Showers will move into our western communities late tonight/early tomorrow morning and spread east. Rain is mostly likely early on Saturday (12 am - 10 am) with spotty showers during the early afternoon. Instability will be low, but rumbles of thunder are possible. Severe weather is not likely, however we do have plenty of wind energy tomorrow. This will produce gusty winds around the area. Expect sustained southerly winds at 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
Showers will taper off by the mid to late afternoon and it will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of Saturday. So the entire day is not a washout or a loss!
Temperatures will be falling throughout the weekend. We will start off Saturday morning VERY mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to even low 60s. However, the high temperature tomorrow will not climb very much and it will happen early in the day. As the cold front slides through Kentuckiana, temperatures will drop and highs will only be in the 40s by Sunday!
As I mentioned above, we are due for some rain. However, we shouldn't expect high rainfall totals with this event. Most of the area will pick up 0.10-.25'' with locally higher amounts. The highest totals look to be to the NW of our area in IL and IN.
We will be drier on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. With cooler temperatures and another system moving in from the south on Sunday night- there is a possibility for mixed showers on Sunday evening and into Monday morning. Rick DeLuca will have more information this evening on WDRB News and I will have the latest tomorrow morning on WDRB in the Morning from 6-9 am. Hope you can join us!