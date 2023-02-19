As a small disturbance moves through our region Monday, it will bring rain to some of our communities.
Much of this rain will "pop up" or fill in quickly Monday morning. Before dawn, while the air is still relatively dry, only a few light sprinkles look possible. As the atmosphere moistens, though, more rain will begin to fall as the sun rises.
Those showers should move through rather quickly. Near lunch time the organized rain is focused east and south of our area, but we aren't done quite yet.
A few more light showers will be possible south of the Ohio River through the afternoon Monday.
While this won't add up to much rain, keep in mind there are two active Flood Warnings in our communities. These are for stretches of river that have reached Minor flood stage.
Tune into WDRB News at 10 tonight to see when the rain starts in your communities and how much we expect this week.