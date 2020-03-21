We finally got a quick break from the rain, but that's all it will be - a quick break. We have nearly recorded a foot of rain at the Louisville airport this year, which is more than 2 inches more than normal.
And there's more on the way. A small pulse of energy will bring light showers into our area Sunday with some heavier rain and a chance for storms by Monday morning.
TIMING
A few light showers will be possible Sunday afternoon. These will be very widely scattered (translation: they will miss most of you) and drop light rain.
Early Monday morning a batch of heavier showers will move in to our southern counties. A few weak thunderstorms are possible here, too.
A few showers will still be left over for the morning drive Monday.
AMOUNTS
Remember the East Fork White River is under a Flood Warning through Jackson and Lawrence counties until at least Tuesday night. Our northern counties saw the heaviest rain last week, so keep those areas in mind as we discuss upcoming rain totals.
For this rain coming on Sunday and Monday, most of you will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain. If you live in southern Kentucky, you will see slightly higher totals because that's where the heavier rain will move through Monday morning.
Looking a little farther ahead, this is going to be a wet week. The chance for rain Sunday and Monday is just the slow beginning.
Also, as an early heads-up, storms will be possible Tuesday. The image above shows the Storm Prediction Center risk outlook for Tuesday. We will keep you updated in the next few days about this storm potential.