Hello Spring! It is a warm one today with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures surged into the low 70s! That was a significant jumped from yesterday's high and the normal high for this time of the year.
However, do not get used the warm and dry conditions! A cold front is positioned to our NW and that will bring the return of rain and sharply cooler temperatures. To be fair, there will be yo-yo-ing temperatures this week.
Most of today will stay dry, but late tonight, a few showers will be possible. Not everyone will see this rain.
There will be waves of rain tomorrow. This means rain will be on and off throughout the day.
Tomorrow's rain is generally light and I think there will be periods of dry time, too.
Rain, and a few storms, become a lot more likely by early Saturday morning. You can tell the difference in intensity and coverage on Saturday vs. tonight and Friday.
There will nearly be a 100% chance for rain on Saturday. Some of the rain will be heavy. Some of the storms could be gusty, too.
As the cold front sweeps through, temperatures will be falling through the day. It will be much colder by the end of the weekend/Sunday.
Here is a summary of the weekend. Saturday looks to be fairly soggy. The severe threat looks to be very low, but if conditions change we will be sure to let you know. This looks more likely to be a heavy rain event. Many of us will pick up around 1 inch of rain, but there will be locally higher amounts as well.