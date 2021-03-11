March has started out on a very dry note! Kentuckiana experienced waves of heavy rain two weekends ago with over 3'' of rain on February 28th at the airport. Since then, there has only been a trace of rain! That will change today though and a wet pattern will continue for a few days.
This morning and early afternoon, there have already been a few scattered showers in Kentuckiana. A line of moderate to heavy rain moved east through Southern Indiana as well. Areas south of I-64 did not receive much precip with that round of rain. As the cold front, which is currently positioned to our NW, moves closer to Kentuckiana, rain chances will increase later this afternoon.
Widespread and heavier rain will start in southern Indiana late this afternoon and spread into our Kentucky communities by this evening. Rain will continue to slowly move south by Friday morning. As the front slows down, there is a possibility for the same locations to see repeated rounds of rain. Localized flooding will be possible. Rain is most likely early tomorrow, but it will not rain all day. However, keep in mind, scattered showers remain in the forecast through the weekend. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak below to get an idea about timing and coverage today and tomorrow morning.
We have plenty of moisture to work with and isolated thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of the area in a marginal risk for severe weather, but the overall severe threat is low. The best chance for thunderstorms will be late this afternoon and early evening. It will remain gusty today as well. Expect southerly winds around 30-35 mph. The strongest gusts will occur with any thunderstorms. The winds will shift by tomorrow and become northerly.
Temperatures will fall following the front. We have been enjoying warm temperatures for the last few days, but by this weekend, high temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s!
Additional waves of rain will be possible during the weekend as well. There will be a second low pressure center riding along the cold front. It will bring scattered showers this weekend, but does not look to rain the entire time. Rainfall totals by the end of Sunday look to be around 0.75'' - 2'' with locally higher amounts. Be sure to join Marc and Rick for the latest information on WDRB News this evening.