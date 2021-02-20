Now that we have *marginally* warmed up, we get to talk about a system bringing rain instead of another round of snow. This low pressure center will actually move north of our area; the trailing cold front is what will push the rain through. Yes, that also means there will be a bit of a temperature dip after the front passes.
The rain will move into our northwestern counties Sunday evening and spread through our area overnight. Most of this rain should be fairly light or moderate (as opposed to heavy) overnight.
The cold front will pass through early Monday morning which is when we might see some heavier pockets of rain, but the chance for thunderstorms looks fairly low at this point.
By late morning or early afternoon Monday, the rain will be moving east out of our area. Temperatures will also be a bit lower Monday afternoon after the cold front passes through. It's not a crazy temperature drop down into the 20s, but it will briefly cut into our warm-up.
There's also a chance you may see some snowflakes mixing in with the rain as the moisture leaves our area. By that point the entire column of air is below freezing, except the lowest ~1000 feet. That could be enough time for the snowflakes to melt so they just look like normal rain, or it might not be quite enough for them to fully melt in which case you would see partially melted snowflakes falling. Either way it won't be enough winter weather to cause negative road impacts.
Since this rain will be fairly light, it won't add up to much. Most of you will see around a quarter of an inch of rain, though some spots may get closer to half an inch of rain.
Tune in to WDRB News tonight at 10 to see the latest model guidance about how long this rain lingers into your Monday. Then join WDRB in the Morning starting at 6 AM Sunday as Meteorologist Katie McGraw tracks the cold front as it draws closer to us.