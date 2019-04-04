Clouds have been slowly increasing, allowing for filtered sunshine today. With a warm front sliding north and SE winds - our temperatures have increased to the mid 70s!
Our first scattered showers look to arrive by this evening. The shower chances increase with time though.
The most widespread showers will be around when most of us are asleep. This will be after midnight. Majority of these showers will be light to moderate.
By the morning commute, the worst of the rain will be over. However, a few light and stray showers will still be possible.
Some drizzle could linger later into the day as well.
Rainfall totals still look to be around a quarter to half an inch for this first round of rain. However, additional storms return for part of the weekend. To learn more about that potential, be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening.