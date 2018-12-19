We are sunny and unseasonably warm today! Highs are in the mid to upper 50s! There have been a few thin and high clouds around for most of the day. However, this does not look like it will last for long. A few systems are out to the west and will make their way toward Kentuckiana and bring the return of rain to the area.
Showers become more likely overnight into Thursday morning. This means the morning commute could include a few showers - so prepare for that!
Notice that will rain looks to continue through Thursday afternoon and could be fairly widespread during the mid to late morning.
Rain will be continuing on and off through the rest of Thursday and into Friday. Friday looks to have a little less moisture to work with, but there is still going to be scattered showers around.
Notice the back end of this system is much colder and could include rain changing over to snow flakes before all the precipitation ends. The impact looks pretty minimal, especially because moisture will be decreasing during this time.
The axis of heaviest rainfall looks to be in the eastern side of our viewing area, especially in the Bluegrass region. Most of us will pick up less than an inch of rain with this system. Expect around 1/4'' - 3/4''. Rain will be tapering off on Friday.