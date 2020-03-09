Dry air protected us from the rain today, that will change tonight as showers slide in from the west. After midnight is when scattered showers become more common as you can see on the future radar image below. Anything that falls initially should be rather light in nature...
As a cold front cuts through our area Tuesday morning, rain chances peak with some embedded thunderstorms possible as well. It appears that between 7 - 9 AM a broken line of gusty downpours move through Louisville. These could definitely slow you down on the way to school or work...
Locations to the northwest deal with it before 7 AM, while those of you who live to the southeast should anticipate it 9 AM and beyond. The main two threats are heavy rain and occasional lightning. Thankfully severe weather isn't something we need to worry about...
By midday rain chances drop off significantly. A northwest breeze will help dry things off so the ride home should be much easier as far as the weather is concerned. Rainfall totals of .5" or less are likely, but this is just the first of several rounds of rain this week. Stay with WDRB for updates.