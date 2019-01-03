We are getting peeks of sunshine today through broken clouds with seasonable highs in the 40s. However, this is a brief break of calmer weather. A low pressure is churning to the south and will progress toward Kentuckiana in the next day. We will stay dry through the rest of today, but rain will return by tomorrow morning.
Scroll through Advancetrak images to get an idea of the timing of precipitation tomorrow. The overnight/early morning will be cloudy and chilly.
The rain looks to arrive, from the south, around daybreak and will continue to progress north through the morning. At times this rain could be moderate to heavy.
However, also notice that by the afternoon, it appears the more widespread rain will cross over the Ohio and into Southern IN. This means that there will be periods with heavier rain and also periods of drier time.
This rain looks to continue, on and off, through the rest of the afternoon and evening.
Rain will be tapering off by Friday night, but the low is still nearby. Keep this in mind for any plans you have! The good news is that there are big improvements over the weekend!
It looks like we will pick up around a half an inch of rain for most of Kentuckiana, with locally higher amounts, during this event.