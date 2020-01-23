Here comes the rain...again! Showers moved into our southern communities around noon today and are continuing to spread north this afternoon. It will be widespread this evening. The return of rain is being brought to you by a closed low that is strengthening. It will slide toward/over the Ohio River Valley in the next few days. Closed lows can be slow movers and impact a given area for a few days.
The evening commute will be a wet ride and if you were planning on doing errands after work - plan for steady rain and possibly a slow-go on the roads.
Timeline & Totals
Rain is most likely, widespread, and consistent tonight through tomorrow morning. It will be a cold rain and moderate to heavy at times. Rain fall totals look to be around 0.50'' to 1'' with locally higher amounts by tomorrow morning.
While there will still be showers on the radar during Friday afternoon and evening, they will become more hit or miss. Keep the umbrella handy for your Friday night plans!
The precipitation type begins to change Friday night through Saturday from rain to a wintry mix to even some snow showers. At this time, impacts look to be fairly low from the wintry weather. A coating of snow is possible - mainly on elevated or grassy surfaces. The pavement is still pretty warm, so the roads should stay clear. An exception would be from a more intense snow shower. Therefore, we will be watching for snow squalls or quick snow bursts on Saturday.
Keep it with WDRB! We will be keeping a pulse on this system over the days to come and updating you as needed! Marc and Rick will have the latest this evening.