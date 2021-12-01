Light rain continues to push across portions of the area today, making it look more like a Monday than a Wednesday. Low pressure to our West keeps the cloud cover and light showers going through the afternoon and into the early evening time.
Heading through the rest of the afternoon, we'll have one final weakening line of light to moderate showers move through the area that will add an extra coating of wetness to the roadways so take you're time heading home from work this afternoon or wherever you may be going.
Eventually around sunset these showers begin to taper off and move East of our area, drying us out with some cloud cover sticking around into late tonight, but dry.
Thursday
By Thursday afternoon, our winds from the Southwest help raise our temperatures up big time with lots of sunshine across the area. Temperatures are expected to warm close to 70 for the afternoon high in Louisville.
Along with the warmer temperatures comes some gusty winds as well. Expect a warm and breezy afternoon with wind gusts around 25+mph possible during the morning and afternoon times.