Rain continues to wreak havoc on our Tuesday afternoon as showers and storms push off to the East. We've already seen over 1.25" of rain across much of the area only by noon, and we can expect those totals to go up a bit the rest of the day today.
Wind gusts continue to range over 30mph around the area for the rest of the day as well.
Heading into the mid to late afternoon, showers become more scattered rather than widespread.
As the actual front arrives to our area, a few more showers and storms ride along it as it pushes across our communities, but there will not be much storm energy left over after all the rain and storms we had earlier on in the day.
That cold front will drop temperatures in a hurry as it is a very strong one with very cold air rushing in behind it. You can tell that just be looking at our regional temperature map as it is easy to spot the front.
Next System
We are briefly dry for most of Wednesday. However, wind out of the North and still a good amount of cloud cover only allow us to warm into the low 40s.
By Wednesday evening, moisture moves back into the area and we start to see some wintry mix begin to fall late on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.
By Thursday morning, some of the area will be seeing a sleet/freezing rain mic as temperatures hover near freezing for a couple of hours.
Temperatures continue to warm though and that moisture will eventually transition to all rain by the afternoon. We'll continue to see widespread rain once again to end off Thursday afternoon and overnight into our early Friday morning.
We could end up seeing an additional 2" or so across portions of the area by the time we get to Friday morning. Model data is favoring the most rain to the South.