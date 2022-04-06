Another day with cool rain started early this morning and much of the area has seen a constant moderate rainfall for the first half of the day. Now, the rain is breaking up a bit and will continue to push off to the East along a cold front this afternoon. Let's talk about how long this will last.
Since midnight and through Noon today, much of the area has already seen over 0.50" of rain already and with more to come.
The cold front itself continues to push through our communities through the mid and late afternoon. Luckily for us, the timing of this front moving in during the early part of the day and the rain we had this morning has taken out the storm energy needed to make any of this turn into stronger storms.
Moisture behind the front itself is fairly limited and we will continue to see more on and off type showers, as well as a few downpours into the mid and late afternoon.
Rain chances will continue to drop as the cold front moves off to the East and into Southeastern KY where they have a greater chance of seeing severe weather. A few lingering showers will hang around into the dinner-time hours of this evening before we start to dry out.
Rain Chances Next Few Days (...and snow chance?)
Thursday
Thursday doesn't come with nearly as high of a rain chance that we've seen the last two days including today. Most of the day is dry, although cooler with temperatures stuck in the 50s all day. We'll have a f ew showers move in later in the day and heading towards sunset.
Friday & Saturday
Temperatures really start to fall heading into Friday and Saturday. Low pressure just off to our North, (and a big one at that), will bring in available moisture for our area.
What those images above fail to show you is that temperatures start off in the upper 30s on Friday and in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday as well. Yes, that means that a few snow showers are possible.
High temperatures still warm into the 40s for both days, so it is highly unlikely much, if any, of this would accumulate, but the bottom line is with cold air sinking down into our area and available moisture present, don't be surprised if you see a few snow showers both on Friday and on Saturday.