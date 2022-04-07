We have been talking about rain for days, but Thursday's rain chance looks a little different. A weaker disturbance moves through today bringing more sprinkles than anything else. This won't be the same widespread heavy rain we saw Wednesday.
Those sprinkles are most likely through the afternoon and should wrap up around sunset again.
Friday morning the moisture returns, but what type of precipitation falls is a little more complicated.
Snow showers will approach us from the west, but by the time they get to us, temperatures will be rising into the 40s. This will cause most of that snow to fall to us as rain.
Scattered snow mixing in with the rain will be possible early, but by late morning that transitions to rain and stays rain through the afternoon.
Saturday morning is a little different because temperatures will start off a few degrees lower. That should give us a couple extra hours with snow showers mixing in with rain.
Again high temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s Saturday afternoon, so that snow will transition to all rain by the afternoon.
Sunday morning brings the deepest cold with most of our communities closer to freezing. We expect a Frost Advisory to be issued for our area and will let you know if/when the National Weather Service puts that out.