It has been a soggy 24 hours and we are not done with the wet weather yet! Showers started yesterday afternoon and have been on and off ever since. Rainfall totals have been around .25-1.00'' with locally higher amounts in our eastern and southern communities.
SET UP: This closed low pressure will move from Missouri/Illinois to the Great Lakes in the next day. It is a slow moving system and will keep moisture in and around Kentuckiana today and tomorrow. Another disturbance will roll through on Sunday as well.
TIMING: Note below that rain will continue for this afternoon and evening. There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Keep this in mind if you have plans tonight and have the umbrella ready!
As temperatures cool, a wintry mix looks likely overnight and tomorrow. Precipitation will be light and scattered. Impacts continue to look low. If there is any accumulation it would mainly be on elevated and grassy surfaces. An exception would be from a high intensity snow shower - which looks unlikely in this scenario.
Even after the low pulls away from Kentuckiana - we are STILL not done with wet AND wintry weather. Another disturbance dives south, bringing a second round of precipitation Sunday into early Monday. As temps fall, the possibility of a wintry mix returns.
Keep it with WDRB! We will be watching these waves and updating you as needed! Marc Weinberg will have the latest this evening.