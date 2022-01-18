Yet another chance for some snow is on the door step as we head into Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning. We want to let everyone know that this is not a high confidence situation as model data is not all in agreement in terms of coverage and totals of any potential snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of the area from 7PM tomorrow through 8AM Thursday morning.
Along with this system bringing in all this moisture comes a lot of possibilities in terms of snowfall amounts and coverage. With that being said, let's go ahead and focus on the timing and the impacts first.
Timing
Most model data is showing an approaching front that moves through the area on Wednesday. This will spark a few light rain showers ahead of the front heading into the late morning and into the early afternoon.
Rain becomes more widespread on the backside of the cold front starting during the mid-afternoon on Wednesday.
What you'll also notice is that temperatures behind the front fall very quickly behind it and quickly below the freezing mark at that. So, what will start and continue as rain for a while will eventually begin to shift to more snow heading into the evening hours near dinner time.
Most, (not all) model data has the snow forming on the backside of the rain mainly for our Kentucky counties, but starting to transition in Southern Indiana. If this were to occur, snow showers would be possible for multiple hours heading overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Some data is suggesting most of the snow will be out by morning time, at least by 5am or 6am across our area.
Impacts
If this snow does end up playing out on the backside of the rain, the morning commute on Thursday will not be a pretty one. Roads will not be able to be treated beforehand due to the fact that it will be raining to start, any salt that would be put down prior would be washed away. This means roads won't be able to be properly treated until after the snow starts.
Expect many areas of slick spots and ice on the roads Thursday morning as temperatures fall fast into the 20s with wind chills even colder than that. If you have to head to work Thursday morning, and the snow does end up playing out, then you'd need to give yourself extra time in the morning.
Snow Totals
Again, this forecast does not have high confidence as some of the most reliable weather models are in a minority with how much snow we could potentially get compared to all other model data.
With that being said, here's what we have for now:
The white shaded area signifies locations that could see up to 1" of snow. This includes areas like Seymour, Paoli, and Madison.
The blue shaded area is a little more tricky. This signifies 1"-3". Right now, we have this line set-up in Southern Indiana as even though the probability is more likely further to the South, that chance is still there. Everywhere South of the river is also included in this region. That blue like will likely need to be shifted a little to the North or South over the next 12-24 hours as more consistent data comes in.
Again, the most accumulation as of now looks to be South of Louisville once again. Keep in mind this is a rapidly changing forecast and these totals will change through the evening and through early tomorrow. Stay tuned in with the WDRB Weather Team for the latest and most accurate forecast heading into Wednesday evening.