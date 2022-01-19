As said in yesterdays blog and on tv, this forecast in terms of snowfall totals and coverage does not and has not had high confidence. The cold front that will bring in all the rain and eventually some snow is moving toward the area now. The cold air is already filling in behind it in states off to our West and Northwest.
The latest and newest model data is still showing some inconsiistancies in terms of snow totals and snow coverage, even less than 12 hours out from the actual event, hence why we have been saying there is not high confidence with this system. A winter weather advisory is in effect for a good portion of our area from 7PM tonight through 8AM Thursday. This doesn't mean we are expecting a ton of snow, but more to just let everyone know that impacts on the roads will be expected.
As the cold front pushes through, rain becomes more widespread into the early to mid afternoon and temperatures will begin to fall from where they were at the end of the morning hours.
You'll notice on the backside of that rain, snow is already beginning to form with the cold air rushing in quickly behind the front. By the time we head into the early evening, rain will give way to a mix then quickly snow across the Louisville area and in Southern Indiana.
From there on, the light snow showers continue to push off to the Southeast. The latest model data has the heavier bands of snow that will show more accumulation further to Louisville's South.
Snow begins to move out of the area overnight and into the early morning hours of our Thursday.
How much snow?
That is the million dollar question with this forecast. The most recent model data over the past 4 hours or so has started to favor higher snow accumulations now South of Louisville and into the Central portion of our viewing area. Please keep in mind that this is a rapidly changing forecast and these numbers will likely be updated once again before the snow arrives, so tune in to WDRB News at 4, 5, & 6 as snow begins to move in.
The white shaded region the map which includes areas like Paoli, Madison, Jeffersonville, IN, and right on the line of the river and Downtown Louisville, stands for up to 1" of snow.
The blue shaded region on the map which includes areas like Southern Jefferson County, Shepherdsville, E-Town, and down to Campbellsville, stands for 1"-2" of snow.
That heavier band will likely be shifted further North or South by a county or two heading into the evening. With inconsistent model data still coming in this close to the actual event, we are going ot be using logic and past experience to make the decision about what to do with that heaviest band, so bare with us.