A low pressure center will bring rain to our area Tuesday, but not to everyone here. The actual center of pressure stays well south of us, but it spins rain farther north. That northern extent is what will reach us here, but it won't reach everyone.
Look at these images below for a representation of how far north each forecast model brings the rain (European, GFS, and NAM in that order). They aren't very far off from each other, but there are some differences that make it difficult to draw that line where the rain cuts off.
The bottom line is the best chance for rain will be around and south of the Parkways. The chance for rain is smaller but not zero for places between the Parkways and the River. North of the river the chance for rain is very small from this system.
Those southern locations with the best chance for rain will see around .5" from this. Our northern counties will have a hard time picking up any measurable rain, and the area in the middle will likely see somewhere between zero and a quarter of an inch of rain from this system.