IT FINALLY RAINED!! It's crazy to say that if you remember how this year started. Let's take a walk down memory lane:
January: 3.22" (0.02" below normal)
February: 8.38" (5.20" above normal)
March: 3.74" (0.43" below normal)
April: 6.62" (2.61" above normal)
May: 4.61" (0.66" below normal)
June: 7.82" (4.03" above normal)
July: 1.31" (2.92" below normal)
August (through the 25th): 1.63" (1.15" below normal)
When you add all of this information together it paints two very different pictures. Since July 1st Louisville has only recorded 2.94" of rain. That's more than four inches less than normal and the reason our area is experiencing drought conditions.
The first half of the year was a completely different story, thought. January through June saw 34.39", which is 10.73" more than normal. The first half of 2019 saw almost a foot of extra rain, but the last two months are nearly half a foot behind. When you look at the entire year, we are still 6.66" ahead of normal.
When you factor in the more than one inch of rain we received in Louisville Monday, we are starting to break into the recent deficit. An updated Drought Monitor is issued on Thursday, but this weeks update will include our Monday rain. It is unlikely our drought conditions will worsen after this rain, but we also probably didn't see enough to totally break us out of the drought.
You may remember last year was the wettest year on record for Louisville. A large part of that came from tropical rain, and we are now moving into a more active period for tropical development. Tropical Storm Dorian is a LONG way from Kentuckiana, but depending on the many factors influencing its track and motion, we may get a little moisture bump from it late next week.