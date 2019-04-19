It's been a disgusting day and tonight looks no different. Waves of rain continue overnight as temperatures chill out in the 40's. Take a look at the future radar images below...
Around 8 AM is when we should transition over to a moderate, steady rain for a chunk of the area. There's even the possibility of a couple ice pellets mixing in although most of what we see is just plain rain...
During the afternoon rain becomes even lighter and more broken in nature. I would call it showery at times as numbers only reach the mid 40's due to the soggy conditions and thick cloud cover...
Conditions gradually improve during the evening hours as any rain tapers off. Don't get me wrong, it's still going to be breezy and very chilly out there. Join Katie McGraw on WDRB for your full Easter Weekend forecast.