Friday morning saw more virga (rain falling from a cloud but evaporating before it reaches the ground) and light rain showers in our area, but temperatures where just a few degrees too warm to see snow showers. All of those things continue into the afternoon.
The afternoon could also see a few thunderstorms with thunder/lightning and small hail in them. Overnight the rain thins out a bit but doesn't totally disappear.
By Saturday morning temperatures drop into the lower and middle 30s bringing in the snow showers we have been talking about for days. These are most likely east of I-65, specifically in our northeastern communities. Temperatures will be marginal, meaning close to being too warm again, so please do not get your hopes up about seeing snow. Anything that does fall will have trouble sticking, and anything that does stick will melt fast because of how warm the ground temperatures are.
Through the late morning, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s transitioning all of us from snow to rain.
Between Friday and Saturday our communities should see less than 1/4" of rain/snow. There is not a lot of moisture here, and we are seeing a lot of this rain evaporate before it reaches the ground. Keep in mind that will continue and the rain that does fall will be more light sprinkles, less heavy downpours.
The moisture clears out quickly Saturday night making way for a clear sky and sunshine by Sunday morning. That also means Sunday morning will be another cold start with temperatures dipping down into the middle and lower 30s again. Watch for frost and plan to protect any sensitive plants for the next few days.