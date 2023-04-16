Both the rain and the wind arrived Sunday, but we aren't done with them yet. The strongest wind gust Sunday (so far) was 38 mph at the Louisville airport.
That stronger breeze is bringing in colder air behind this cold front. You would think, though, that the weather would start to calm down again as the cold front moves farther away from us, right?
It will eventually, but not for another day. For the next 24(ish) hours, we will deal with the "wrap-around" rain and wind on the back side of the low pressure center attached to the cold front that came through early Sunday morning.
We are already seeing these light showers set up in our southern Indiana communities which is where they will stay through Monday afternoon. The rain will be more of a drizzle and should be done fairly quickly. This is not going to bring a lot of rain, just more of an annoyance on your Monday morning.
The wind will also stay this strong or get slightly stronger Monday. That will mean gusts 40-45 mph with wind blowing consistently to 25-30 mph. The wind will start to slow down after sunset Monday.
By Tuesday morning the rain and clouds have cleared out, which also means any fragment of warm air will, too. That will be the coldest part of this forecast before temperatures rebound quickly in the afternoon.
Again, this will be a very light rain. If you catch any of these showers, it will barely be a drop in the bucket. Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 see the latest data on how far south these showers set up Monday.