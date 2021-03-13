The rain Saturday stayed south of our WDRB communities, so we managed to stay dry. But a strong low pressure system west of here will bring us more rain as we wrap up the weekend.
Most of Sunday should stay dry, but we can't rule out a few isolated showers like what you see in the image below. This kind of rain would be few and far between, but it is possible most of the day Sunday.
The real show arrives by early Monday, but let's take a step back to get a better look at what's coming. This low pressure center is producing tornadoes and severe weather to our southwest. By the time it gets to us, it is a mature system with an occluded front (the purple one). In a developing cyclone, the warm front leads and the cold front trails. As that strong system matures, that cold front sometimes catches up with the warm front. At that point it becomes occluded.
So now let's zoom back into our area now that we've settled what this funny-looking purple front is. The rain will arrive here early Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, too, but this doesn't bring us a high threat of severe weather like it did southwest of here.
As the front(s) actually pushes through our area, we will see some of the heavier rain Monday afternoon. Most of you should see around half an inch of rain total from this system.
We will likely still see a few spotty showers left over Tuesday as this system continues to wrap up on itself, but this will be lighter rain.
Keep in mind, since the center of this system is passing so close to us, the wind will pick up Monday. Expect the wind to blow consistently 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.