Waking up to sunshine this morning was really nice compared to the limited amount we've had the past few days and all the rain that we saw yesterday. The cold front moved through overnight and that allowed for clouds to erode away and for more sun to come out.
Something you may have noticed this morning though, was what looked like a rainbow around the sun! We had a bunch of pictures from viewers sent in asking what it was, here's a couple examples.
So..what is it?
It's not actually a rainbow because well...it's not raining, but it does form in a similar way. These are called sun halos!
How do they form?
These are very common when we have high cirrus clouds in the sky, those are the thin, wispy ones. Most of us think of ice crystals in the atmosphere as snow flakes, but you may not have known that they are more often hexagonal columns.
These hexagonal columns are the mechanism that create these halos. When the sun or moon light shines through these columns, the light is bent and dispersed. Here is an example of the process from the University of Illinois website.
The light is bent as it moves through the ice creating the atmospheric optical display known as halos! If you want to see one, just look toward the moon or sun (use caution to protect your eyes from the sun) when we have high cirrus clouds and you should see a halo! They are pretty common and some suggest we have near 100 per year in most locations.
You can also notice on the bottom sides of those halos, are a couple of what we call "sun dogs" as well. They form nearly the same way a halo does. Here's the official definition from NOAA.."Sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means "with the sun"."