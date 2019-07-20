We know that is has been a very wet 2019, but over the last few days, Kentuckiana has been fairly dry, allowing for us to really heat up! In all honesty, we could use some rain! However, during this briefly dry period - have we made up for the surplus rainfall this year?
Not really...even though we have picked up less than an inch of rain for ALL of July (giving us a deficiency for the month), we are still 9'' over for the year. When we compare rainfall at this point in the year to totals through the same point last year, we are still trending ahead! 2018 was the wettest year on record for Louisville, and this year is 1.58" ahead of the 2018 total through July 19th. 35.20" is normal rainfall on October 9th, but we recorded that mid July - more than three months early. Normal rainfall through July 19th in Louisville is only 26.18".