The next several days all have a chance of rain attached to them, but each of those rain chances is very different. Let's explore those differences so you can plan your New Year's celebrations.
BIG PICTURE
In the big picture there are two low pressure centers at play, and they are kind of connected. The cold front from the first system and the warm front from the second one basically come together and become stationary in our area Thursday.
By Friday the second low pressure center has made it into our region, and that one brings more moisture than the first. This will also bring the chance for a couple rumbles of thunder since it has a little bit more energy in it.
TIMING
Rain moves in from the northwest Wednesday morning. In southern Kentucky you won't see that rain until later in the day Wednesday as it slowly moves toward the southeast.
Overnight rain continues to drive south into Kentucky, and temperatures dip by Thursday morning. A quick changeover to sleet is possible in our northern tier of counties early Thursday. As temperatures here at the ground drop to the mid-30s, drier air is moving in above our heads. Snowflakes only grow in a specific layer of the atmosphere called the dendritic growth zone. If you don't grow snowflakes there, your only precipitation option is rain. That is the layer where drier air will be sliding in early Thursday, so sleet might not be an option. Freezing rain would be possible if surface temperatures dipped below freezing which will be tough to do. Freezing rain is just normal rain that freezes when it hits something because the raindrop is supercooled and the object it hits is also freezing.
This "will we get some icy conditions in Indiana" part of the forecast is so marginal. If the temperature drops two degrees lower than we expect, freezing rain will be possible. If temperatures drop two hours faster than we expect so we can use some of the moisture in the air before the drier air moves in, sleet would be possible. We will keep a very close eye on atmospheric conditions leading up to Thursday morning (and beyond), so keep checking back in for forecast updates.
Friday brings the heaviest rain, the warmest air, and a chance for thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is low, but keep an eye out for flooding.
By Saturday morning drier air starts to push into our area. We may still see a few isolated showers during the day, but it's a much smaller chance than these other days.
TOTALS
Most of our area will see 1.5"-2.5" with isolated pockets where more than 3" of rain will be possible.
There is a chance for some flooding or at least ponding on area roads before this rain comes to an end. No flood alerts are in effect yet, but we will let you know if any are issued. As we see more and more rain through the week, stay vigilant especially in places where water normally collects.
The heavy rain in southern Kentucky may actually be a good thing since that area is considered "Abnormally Dry." That's the first level on the Drought Monitor, but we could easily fix that with a good steady rain over a few days.