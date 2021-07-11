We are still stuck in this rainy and stormy pattern, but each day is a little bit different. Saturday brought rounds of strong and severe storms, while Sunday brought fewer and weaker storms. Let's diagnose the atmosphere to see what we can expect for Monday.
There are a few factors in our weather pattern bringing these storm chances. We have an upper-level low pressure center that will be moving farther away from us Monday and Tuesday. At the surface we have a stationary front draped across our region that isn't moving very much. And there's a kink in the jet stream pattern (called a trough) that digs through our area Monday. Each of those factors on it's own could create a storm chance, so that fact that we have all three means we need to look more closely at what is possible.
In the lower levels of the atmosphere we still have a good bit of wind shear. Wind shear looks at how the wind is changing speed and direction with height. You need both shear and instability to get widespread severe storms.
Instability will be lacking on Monday like it was on Sunday. The difference will be if we get sunshine in the afternoon on Monday like we did on Saturday. That extra sunshine will provide a little more energy and could help storms grow a little stronger in the afternoon. If we stay mostly cloudy like we did Sunday, we don't get that extra boost of energy, so the threat of severe weather will be lower.
The stationary front hangs in our area for a few more days. As the low pressure center moves farther away and the front starts to lift, your rain chances will drop. You start to see that movement Tuesday, but by Wednesday we should start to dry out.
TIMING
While a few rouge warnings are still possible Monday, the threat of organized severe storms is low. With that in mind, rain and storms continue off and on Sunday night through most of Monday. IT WILL NOT RAIN ON YOU ALL DAY MONDAY. You will see a couple storms pass through your area and then move away.
IT WILL NOT RAIN ON YOU ALL DAY MONDAY. You will see a couple storms pass through your area and then move away.