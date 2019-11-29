In case you haven't heard, there's a pretty good chance of rain this weekend. A low pressure center will pass north of us bringing both a warm front and a cold front through Kentuckiana Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Today's blog evaluated the system and looks at the timing.
A jet streak will be moving into our area Saturday night. That provides some upper-level forcing for this system moving into our area. In the image below you're looking at the jet stream in the top levels of the atmosphere where we look at weather. The brighter colors indicated faster wind like the jet streak (area of faster wind within the overall flow pattern).
Closer to the ground, you are looking at the 850 mb level in the image below. 50+ mph wind at this level means we will be breezy at the surface, but that same speed won't make it all the way down to the ground.
We will start to see rain move into our area around sunset Friday night. That approaches Louisville between 8-9 PM, so plan accordingly if you're heading to Light Up Louisville. The longer you stay, the more you're risking getting rained on.
Overnight rain spreads across more of the area as a warm front passes through. Warm front rain is more widespread and light, so it's harder to pin down exactly where each of these showers will hit, but they are especially likely north of the Kentucky parkways.
Rain will fall Saturday. Fact. But it looks like we should see some breaks in the rain around midday. As the cold front gets a little closer, we will see another batch of heavier rain and thunderstorms through the evening and early Sunday morning. Thunderstorms just implies you will hear thunder and see lightning, but the threat of severe weather is very low.
From this system many of you will see about one inch of rain. That's a wide estimate, so some of you will see a little less and some a little more.
Behind this cold front, temperatures fall about 30º over the next few days. That could mean as moisture hangs around on Sunday and Monday, rain mixes with some snowflakes. Watch for a blog about that wintry mix potential in the next day or two.