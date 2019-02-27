Random Spring Meteors
From now until the Lyrid meteor shower peaking at the end of April, it has long been assumed we are in a "meteor drought" because there are no major showers in this time frame. Recent studies suggest that is not the case; spring fireball season stretches from the end of January through the end of April.
Image Credit: NASA
While there is no known cause of these spring fireballs, NASA speculates there is simply more space debris near Earth during this season. In recent years NASA research shows activity picks up about 10%-30% around the spring equinox, but the American Meteor Society suggests you can start to see them about a month before the equinox.
One fell above Viñales, Cuba earlier this month but didn't full disintegrate in the atmosphere. The video below shows the trail, and you can hear the sonic boom! The recording started after the bright meteor was spotted in the daytime sky. It broke apart as it fell, creating the "smoke" trail seen in the video. This same meteor was also spotted in south Florida.
These shooting stars are much less frequent than during a typical meteor shower, but you still might be able to see a shooting star through April in a clear, dark sky. These are easier to spot in the evening than before dawn. Since there is no organized source of these spring fireballs, there is no real peak time or day when you will see more. Keep an eye on the clear night sky, and you may be able to see a shooting star before the next scheduled meteor shower!